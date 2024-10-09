Princess Diaries star Anne Hathaway has come under fire for an interview she did for Les Miserables back in 2012.

The video was recently posted to TikTok and YouTube by journalist Kjersti Flaa, who also conducted the infamous interview with Blake Lively for It Ends With Us press, calling it “The interview that made me want to quit my job.”

The clip shows a few awkward snippets from the chat, including a moment where Flaa asks Hathaway to sing, to which she responds with “well I won’t be doing that, but you’re more than welcome to sing.”

She also asks Hathaway if she thought love was more passionate in the time Les Miserable was set, receiving a flat “no” from the actor, and the same response to her next question about whether she remembered her first crush.

Despite posting the video with the title “That didn’t go as planned 🫣”, the journalist shared that Hathaway’s publicist had since reached out with a message from the actor, apologising for her conduct during the interview and explaining “what she was going through” at the time.

Flaa also mentioned that Hathaway had invited her to another interview for her next movie.