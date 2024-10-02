The three-time Oscar winner, 67, who retired from acting in 2017, is returning to star in a new film titled Anemone, directed by his 26-year-old son, Ronan Day-Lewis, as confirmed by Focus Features. This marks Ronan’s directorial debut and features a cast that includes Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley, and Safia Oakley-Green.

Co-written by both Daniel and Ronan, Anemone delves into the complex relationships between fathers, sons, and brothers. Peter Kujawski, Chairman of Focus Features, expressed excitement, stating, “We could not be more thrilled to partner with Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film, alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator.”

Daniel Day-Lewis announced his retirement in 2017, just months before his final film, Phantom Thread, was released, earning him an Oscar nomination. His representative at the time stated, “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. This is a private decision.”

Day-Lewis holds the distinction of being the only actor to win three Oscars in the Best Actor category, for Lincoln (2012), There Will Be Blood (2007), and My Left Foot (1989).

Though he stepped out of the limelight, he has been seen occasionally, most recently honoring director Martin Scorsese. Married to Rebecca Miller, Day-Lewis has three children: Ronan, Gabriel-Kane (29), and Cashel Blake (22). Director Jim Sheridan, who worked with Day-Lewis on previous films, hopes to collaborate with him again, despite the actor’s declared retirement.