Sabrina Carpenter has announced that she will host a Netflix holiday variety music special, titled A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.

The holiday showcase the pop icon performing hits from her 2023 holiday EP Fruitcake along with other Christmas classics with featured guest performing artists, comedic cameos, and unexpected duets.

The Espresso singer announced the news in a video shared to her Instagram, with the caption “This is really gonna jingle your bells”.

This is really gonna jingle your bells A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — her first-ever holiday special — features unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss! Mark your calendars for December 6 at 9PM ET/ 6 PM PT! pic.twitter.com/9FVDDjYJGy — Netflix (@netflix) September 19, 2024

“I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me,” Sabrina said.

The special will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on December 6th, just in time to get us in the holiday spirit!

