HBO has launched an open casting call for the lead roles in its upcoming Harry Potter TV series. The studio, confirmed by The Guardian, is searching for children aged 9 to 11 as of April 2025 to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. These young actors will portray the iconic trio as they navigate Hogwarts and battle dark forces.

The casting is sadly only open to UK and Ireland residents! There is a strong emphasis on diversity, the studio stated its commitment to “inclusive, diverse casting,” welcoming all races, ethnicities, and gender identities to audition. Applicants are asked to submit two self-tapes, including a poem or short story—though nothing from the Harry Potter series. The call also specifies: “Please use your own accent.”

HBO’s Harry Potter adaptation, announced by Warner Bros Discovery last year, is expected to span at least seven seasons on the Max streaming platform. Each season will closely follow one of J.K. Rowling’s original books, with Rowling herself serving as an executive producer. The series aims to provide a more detailed retelling of the story compared to the films.

While some fans are excited about the expanded format, others are conflicted due to Rowling’s controversial views on transgender issues. Despite this, the Harry Potter franchise continues to thrive, valued at approximately £20bn.

Casting for the original film series, 25 years ago, led to the discovery of now-famous stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. Watson, in a reflection on Instagram, wrote: “Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favourite fictional character of all time.”

The series is targeting a 2026 release date, according to Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO, David Zaslav.