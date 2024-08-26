In an exciting turn, Hemsworth debuted his drumming skills onstage with none other than his friend, Ed Sheeran. In an Instagram video shared on August 24, Sheeran, 33, revealed how the collaboration came about after Hemsworth emailed him in December about learning an instrument. The video shows Hemsworth nervously preparing to perform in front of 70,000 people.

During the concert, Sheeran introduced Hemsworth to the crowd, who had been playing drums alongside him throughout the show. After performing “Thinking Out Loud,” Sheeran praised Hemsworth’s performance and presented him with a “participation award” shaped like a hand holding drumsticks for his “drumming excellence.”

The friendship between Sheeran and Hemsworth is well-documented, with the two often sharing playful moments, including a memorable exchange of Thor’s hammer for a guitar.