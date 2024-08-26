Chris Hemsworth Secretly Debuts Drumming Skills At Ed Sheeran Concert
By Michael McNally
2 hours ago
Chris Hemsworth is stepping off the screen and onto the stage! The Marvel actor, 41, learned to play drums for the second season of his National Geographic docuseries, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. The show, which explores mental wellness, included Hemsworth’s journey into music to boost cognitive health after discovering his increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.
In an exciting turn, Hemsworth debuted his drumming skills onstage with none other than his friend, Ed Sheeran. In an Instagram video shared on August 24, Sheeran, 33, revealed how the collaboration came about after Hemsworth emailed him in December about learning an instrument. The video shows Hemsworth nervously preparing to perform in front of 70,000 people.
During the concert, Sheeran introduced Hemsworth to the crowd, who had been playing drums alongside him throughout the show. After performing “Thinking Out Loud,” Sheeran praised Hemsworth’s performance and presented him with a “participation award” shaped like a hand holding drumsticks for his “drumming excellence.”
The friendship between Sheeran and Hemsworth is well-documented, with the two often sharing playful moments, including a memorable exchange of Thor’s hammer for a guitar.