After years of speculation and anticipation, the beloved Freaky Friday is getting a sequel starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Even more exciting, 90s heartthrob Chad Michael Murray is returning, making fans nostalgic and thrilled.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared the big news on Instagram, posting a picture of herself with Lohan outside their on-set trailers. Gen Z and millennials everywhere rejoice!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

In addition to Lohan, Curtis, and Murray, other returning stars include Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Hayley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. Considering it’s been 20 years, the reunion of such a stellar cast is impressive.

New faces joining the sequel include Manny Jacinto from The Good Place and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from Never Have I Ever, adding fresh talent to the mix.

The project was officially announced in March 2024, following teasers from Lohan and Curtis during the 20th anniversary in 2023. While the plot remains under wraps, fans can expect another comedic switcheroo between Anna and Tess Coleman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Filming is underway, and Freaky Friday 2 will hit theatres in 2025. See you there!