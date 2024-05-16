The highly anticipated trailer for the first film adaptation of the iconic broadway musical Wicked has just dropped and we’re way too excited.

Featuring icons Ariana Grande, who stars as Glinda, and Cynthia Eviro as Elphaba, the trailer features the pair singing the iconic songs ‘Popular’ and ‘Defying Gravity’.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, who directed Crazy Rich Asians, the film showcases an impressive cast including Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang.

The set of the film was where Ariana Grande reportedly met her boyfriend Ethan Slater, who features in the film as Boq, a resident of Munchkinland.

The trailer brings to life all the magic of the musical we expected and more, take a look for yourself below!

The film is set to be released on November 27th this year so you better be marking your calendars!

