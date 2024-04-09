See a whole new side to the Apollo 11 Moon landing with “Fly Me to the Moon,” landing in cinemas on July 11, 2024.

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, this sharp comedy-drama unfolds against the backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Johansson portrays Kelly Jones, a savvy marketing expert enlisted to salvage NASA’s public image. However, when tasked with aiding launch director Cole Davis (Tatum), chaos ensues.

As tensions rise and the mission faces unprecedented scrutiny, the White House intervenes, urging Jones to devise a backup plan – a staged moon landing. With the fate of the mission hanging in the balance, the countdown to deception begins.

Featuring a stellar cast including Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, and more, and directed by Greg Berlanti, “Fly Me to the Moon” promises to deliver a captivating blend of humour, drama, and historical intrigue. Prepare for liftoff as this gripping tale takes audiences on an unforgettable journey through space and deception.