After 21 years since it’s release, Lindsay Lohan has confirmed that a sequel for Freaky Friday is in the works!

The star confirmed the news in an interview with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show, where she was asked about the rumours surrounding a second film.

“Lindsay, there are rumors that a Freaky Friday sequel with you and Jamie Lee Curtis could be in the works. Is there anything you could tell us about that?” Cohen said.

“It is”, she responded before laughing.

It appeared she didn’t want to give too many details away, but when Cohen questioned her about a timeline for the film’s release, she revealed that her co-star Jamie Lee-Curtis is also on board.

“We’re both excited, I’m gonna speak for Jamie”, she said.

She also discussed the sequel on Drew Barrymore’s show, where she hinted at her new role.

The iconic film was originally released back in 2003, with Lindsay Lohan starring as Anna Coleman and Jamie Lee-Curtis starring as her mother Tess.

We can’t wait!

