In the emotionally charged trailer for her Amazon documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, the iconic singer opens up about her struggle with the rare neurological disorder, Stiff Person Syndrome. This condition has severely impacted her mobility and voice, derailing her illustrious music career. Despite these challenges, Dion’s relentless passion for music drives her to make a comeback.

The documentary offers a deep dive into Dion’s life, career, and the devastating medical diagnosis that led her to postpone and eventually cancel several tour dates in December 2022. “It’s not hard to do a show, you know. It’s hard to cancel a show,” Dion candidly shares in the trailer.

Fans witness Dion’s unwavering determination as she works tirelessly to return to the stage. “I’m working hard every day. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much,” she confesses. “The people, I miss them.”

Rather than a traditional biographic documentary, I Am: Celine Dion focuses on her recent journey with Stiff Person Syndrome, showcasing how it has dominated her life over the past year. Dion explains her mission to document this part of her life to help others with the same diagnosis.

The film is a testament to Dion’s perseverance and her indomitable spirit. “If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl,” she says, vowing to reclaim her place in music. I Am: Celine Dion will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting June 25.