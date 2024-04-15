Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap, is gearing up to produce a film adaptation of the timeless board game Monopoly, which has been in development for over a decade. Joining forces with Hasbro Entertainment, the American toy company’s entertainment division, Robbie’s company adds Monopoly to its roster, following their recent work on Saltburn and the successful Barbie movie, which Robbie also starred in.

In a recent interview with Variety, Robbie expressed her desire to replicate the success of Barbie with new, original, and daring projects, facilitated by a significant budget and the backing of major conglomerates. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s chairman, Adam Fogelson, shares her enthusiasm, expressing excitement about Monopoly’s potential to become the next blockbuster.

Zev Foreman, head of film at Hasbro Entertainment, recognises Monopoly’s status as an iconic game with vast storytelling potential. Lionsgate’s extended development rights to Monopoly came after their acquisition of Hasbro’s Entertainment One (eOne) last December. Barbie, released in 2023, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year, earning $1.38 billion (£1.1 billion) worldwide.

Monopoly, a bestselling board game with a rich history, was originally patented as the Landlord’s Game in 1904 by American feminist Lizzy Magie. It gained popularity during the Great Depression and evolved into the ubiquitous game known today.