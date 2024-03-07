Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for its latest romantic comedy, “The Idea of You,” adapted from Robinne Lee’s 2017 novel inspired by Harry Styles. Anne Hathaway takes the lead as Solène, a 40-year-old single mother who finds herself in a love affair with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the charismatic frontman of a popular boy band, after a chance encounter at Coachella.

In the teaser, Solène expresses doubts about their age difference, to which Hayes responds with reassurance, and things get steamy! The trailer captures moments of their whirlwind romance amidst media scrutiny over their unconventional relationship.

While Lee downplays the direct inspiration from Styles, she acknowledges the influence of his public persona, particularly his history of dating older women. She describes crafting Hayes as a blend of her ideal qualities, drawing comparisons to both Prince Harry and Styles.

Styles’ own romantic history, including high-profile relationships with older women like Olivia Wilde and Caroline Flack, adds an intriguing layer to the narrative. Currently, speculation surrounds his alleged romance with Taylor Russell, adding to the film’s buzz.

Alongside Hathaway and Galitzine, the cast features Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Ella Rubin, and Annie Mumolo. “The Idea of You” is slated for release on Prime Video on May 2nd, promising an engaging exploration of love, age, and celebrity.