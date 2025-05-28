Top Gun 3 Plot Already Locked In, Says Writer

The third Top Gun film is taking shape faster than expected, with the story already mapped out, according to co-writer and producer Christopher McQuarrie.

Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, McQuarrie revealed the next chapter in the blockbuster franchise came together with surprising ease.

“It wasn’t hard,” McQuarrie said. “I already know what it is. It’s already in the bag.”

He admitted he initially thought it “would be” difficult to develop a compelling storyline. But during an early brainstorming session, Top Gun: Maverick writer Ehren Kruger pitched an idea that immediately clicked. “We had one conversation about it,” McQuarrie said. “The framework is there.”

He emphasized that while stories aren’t hard to crack, “what makes it hard is execution.” For him and Tom Cruise, capturing the emotional heart of the characters is key: “Getting to that place, finding the right emotional balance… Tom and I inherently understood that balance.”

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer also confirmed progress earlier this year, telling PEOPLE, “We pitched Tom a story he liked. But he’s a very in-demand actor and he’s got a lot of movies lined up, so we have to wait and see.”

Top Gun: Maverick was a box office smash, earning nearly $1.5 billion worldwide. Stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell have both hinted at active development, with Powell saying in July 2024 that he even has “a date” for filming.

Top Gun fans—your next mission is getting closer.