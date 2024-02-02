With the DCU now in the very capable hand of James Gunn it was amazing news to hear that in the upcoming film “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” the lead character Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl (Superman’s cousin) will be played by the amazing Milly Alcock.

Alcock made her television debut in 2014 but is now predominantly known worldwide for her portrayal as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon”

Gunn shared a screenshot of Deadline’s article and in his post wrote, “This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU.”

He added: “Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl.”

Alcock responded to this on an Instagram story with, “Ahhh thank you” in all-caps.

Gunn can also be quoted, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

We cannot wait to see Alcock bring this Iconic character to life under the direction of Gunn!