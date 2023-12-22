A brand new film has just dropped on Netflix and if you’re looking for something to pull on your heartstrings, this is it.

Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy has been busy directing, writing, producing and starring in his new film ‘Good Grief’ which follows his character Marc on the journey of healing after the death of his Mother and Husband.

With his two best friends Sophie and Thomas by his side, Marc takes a trip to Paris to contemplate how he can move forward with his life after the loss of his partner.

The Netflix drama stars Luke Evans, Hamesh Patel, Ruth Negga and Celia Imrie in a “cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life.”

Levy spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how the film depicts his personal experience with loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I lost my grandmother toward the tail end of the pandemic, and I was in a very strange headspace in terms of feeling the weight and the profound sense of the tragedy of what the COVID pandemic had done for all of us, while at the same time trying to honour the passing of someone who meant so much to me.”

“It was hard for me to feel the specificity of loss when all I was feeling was grief for so long. It was that conversation that expedited the concept of the movie” he revealed.

Check out the trailer below:

The film is available to watch exclusively on Netflix which you can find here.