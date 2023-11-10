The Avatar series is one of the most beautiful TV shows of all time, both in message and animation style, which is why I am SO EXCITED Netflix are breathing new life into the story.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ will tell the origin story of Aang awakening to find a world ravaged by war. With his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, he embarks on a transformative journey to become the next AVATAR.

While technically yes, we’ve had a live-action Avatar in the past, what makes this different is it actually looks good… the other one was a swing and a miss.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ hits Netflix February 22, check out the trailer below!