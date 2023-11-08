There’s a new Mark Wahlberg action comedy coming to Apple TV+ next month and it looks fantastic.

If Mark Wahlberg is in an action comedy you can already guess what type of character he’ll play (it’s the same person 97% of the time) BUT you know it’ll be a good time.

Dan Morgan (Wahlberg) is a successful car salesman and family man whose wife and family think he’s a little… boring. What they don’t know is boring old Dad used to be an elite assassin whose past life has come back to hunt him down.

‘The Family Plan’ starring Mark Wahlberg, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Saïd Taghmaoui, Maggie Q and Ciarán Hinds, is available to stream on Apple TV+ from December 15th. Check out the trailer below!