The ICONIC cast of Mean Girls have reunited for a new project!

Everybody was really excited a few weeks ago when Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert were spotted together on set.

There was speculation that a sequel was coming with the original cast members, but now we know they were filming a Walmart commercial.

Rachel McAdams played one of the main characters as Regina George, but she doesn’t appear in the commercial. According to Page Six, she was the only one who didn’t want to do it.

The movie came out almost 20 years ago and everybody is loving this ad because it’s super nostalgic. Other hilarious characters pop up throughout the ad including, Kevin G and Damian! Check it out: