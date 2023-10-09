A24 are about to flip the narrative around Elvis Presley.

Known as the king of rock and roll Elvis is highly regarded as one of the most influential artsits of our time but his story isn’t as clean-cut as some would have you believe. While Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler continue to enjoy the success of their Elvis biopic, A24 are telling a very different story.

Based on Priscialla Presley’s memoir ‘Elvis and Me’ this film shows Elvis’ rise to fame and fortune from her perspective – parties, drugs, controversies and all.

‘Priscilla’ his theatres November 3rd, 2023. Check out the latest trailer below.