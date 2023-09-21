The Hunger Games books flew off shelves the moment they hit them. The movies were a massive hit and made Jennifer Lawrence a household name. Now we’re getting a prequel.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes takes place many years prior to the movies we know and love starring J-Law. They follow a young Coriolanus Snow, yeah the bad guy, through his early years in a post-war Capitol. Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor a young tribute from District 12 but is captivated by her charm and is forced to decide whether or not he’ll become a songbird or a snake.

The film hits theatres November 17th. Check out the latest trailer below!