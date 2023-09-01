Adam Driver, Patrick Dempsey, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley have teamed up for a new film which was a big hit with the critics.

‘Ferrari’ had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and was so well-received the director and cast enjoyed a standing ovation that lasted over 7 minutes!

The movie casts Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, an ex-racer whose company and factory is heading toward bankruptcy. Yeah, turns out Ferarri (the car brand) hit a snag financially for a while, luckily for celebrities, bank owners, and trust-fund babies, they recovered (what would they drive!?). My favourite part of this whole scenario is Adam Driver playing… a driver. Brilliant.

Ferrari hits cinemas this Christmas. Check out the trailer below!