Adam Sandler’s latest movie is a coming-of-age story where he sees his daughter grow into a young woman. The best part about this story? His actual daughter stars in the movie.

While it’s not the first time they’ve worked together somehow this movie just feels special. Maybe it’s the “art reflects life” of it all but this one will make your heart happy.

Sunny Sandler stars as Stacy Friedman while her Dad (ya know, Adam Sandler) plays her… Dad. Adam Sandler’s oldest daughter Sadie also makes an appearance in the film.

‘You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah’ hits Netflix August 25th. Check out the trailer below!