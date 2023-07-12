A BIG part of my childhood was spent watching ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’. No, not the strange Johnny Depp remake with lycra-wearing Oompa Loompas, the original.

I’ve seen it so many times I can close my eyes and picture the chocolate being poured over a conveyor belt of marshmallow-topped biscuits in the opening credits. Obsessed.

We’re about to see a different side to the story of our beloved Mr Wonka, his origin story. From the trailer it appears we see a young Willy Wonka on his travels around the globe before returning home and beginning to build what would become his chocolate empire. Starring Timothée Chalamet as the most handsome Wonka you’ve ever seen (sorry, Gene) ‘WONKA’ hits theatres December 15. Check out the trailer below!