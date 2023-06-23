In January 2021 something really weird happened with the stock market, the internet, and a gaming retailer.

GameStop (America’s ‘EB Games’) is a publicly traded company, aka it’s on the stock market, and in January 2021 its stock price absolutely SOARED in price.

Much of this was to do with discussion on a subreddit called r/wallstreetbets. Basically an online discussion around stock price predictions and suggested buys/sells between online users.

Long-story short: a lot of small players made a lot of money while a bunch of Wall Street hedge funds lost a lot of money. Now they’re turning it into a movie starring Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen. Insane. Check out the trailer below!


