This movie has had a loooong build up but if the trailer’s anything to go off we’re in for a treat.

In this first full-length look at the plastic world we get a little glimpse of the storyline. It looks like Barbie starts to experience a few things that lead her to believe maybe there’s more to life than partying every day. Upon further investigation Barbie & Ken find themselves in the REAL HUMAN WORLD where, obviously, some strange things happen.

Hitting cinemas next month, check out the trailer below!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listen to Aqua Artist Radio FREE on iHeart here: