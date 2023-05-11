Iiiiiiiiit’s showtime!

Beetlejuice 2 has been green-lighted and due to hit the big screen next year, according to Variety.

While info is scant, the follow-up to the 1988 Tim Burton classic will also include original cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara are all onboard. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will also appear as Ryder’s character Lydia Deetz’s daughter.

Justin Theroux will also be in the film, in a role that’s mysteriously still under-wraps.

In the first film, recently deceased couple Barbara and Adam Maitland (played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) find themselves stuck in their country home, unable to leave. When the unbearable Deetz’s (Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones) and teen daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) buy the house, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a rambunctious spirit whose “help” quickly becomes dangerous for the Maitlands and innocent Lydia.

Beetlejuice 2 is tipped to be released September 6th, 2024….

…but the good news is production is expected to kick off May 10!

