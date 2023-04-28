The latest Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is set over six decades before the events of the original films and has a distinct retro look, as seen in the recently released trailer. Unlike the futuristic design of the earlier films, this prequel features a 20th-century aesthetic, showcasing the backstory of future President Snow and his mentee Lucy.

The trailer introduces the main characters, including Snow himself played by Tom Blyth, Lucy played by Rachel Zegler, and game creator Casca Highbottom played by Peter Dinklage. We also meet Lucky Flickerman played by Jason Schwartzman, who is believed to be related to Stanley Tucci’s Caesar Flickerman from the previous movies.

Although the trailer doesn’t reveal much about the plot, the new visual style adds a unique touch to the imagery, and the Hunger Games appear to take place in a smaller arena than previous films. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence, who directed all of the Hunger Games movies except the first one. The film is set to hit theaters on November 17.