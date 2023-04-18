Fame, fortune, and life in the spotlight aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. We’re told this over and over again by famous people yet the idea is still so intriguing.

Maybe that’s why as a society we’re so enthralled by this kind of documentary – ones that take us behind the curtain and give us a very intimate look at what life is really like as a celebrity.

Anna Nicole Smith was an incredibly famous model turned actress in the 90s. She modeled for Playboy, Guess, H&M, married a billionaire, had her own TV show and starred in movies. Her life was the epitome of “the American dream” until it was tragically cut short. From May 16th Netflix are telling her story. Check out the trailer below.