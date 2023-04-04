I’m a Barbie girl, in a Barbie worrrrrld! If you read that without singing the song in your head you should see a professional for immediate help.

The live-action ‘Barbie’ movie has garnered a lot of attention. Could be because she’s the highest selling toy of all time or it could be because the cast is A++++!

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, America Ferrara, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir and many more will grace our screens in a hyper-color paradise.

‘Barbie’ hits theatres July 21, 2023. Check out the trailer below!