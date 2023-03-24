Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are Hollywood juggernauts who have carved out extremely successful careers in show biz.

But the 50-year-old Gone Girl star and the 52-year-old Ocean’s Eleven actor revealed that they were once so closely entwined that they even shared a bank account.

During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, the two admitted that the ‘unusual’ relationship helped them support each other when they were first going to auditions in the late 1980s, via CNBC.

‘It was unusual, but we needed the money for auditions,’ Damon said, adding that it was ‘a weird thing in retrospect.’

The two have known each other since high school and both shared similar aspirations of making it big.

‘We were going to help each other and be there for each other,’ he said. ‘It was like, “You’re not going to be alone. I’m not going to be alone. Let’s go out there and do this together.”‘

As long as one of us had money we knew the power wasn’t going to get shut off,’ Damon said. ‘After doing Geronimo [1992] I probably had 35 grand in the bank. I was like, “We’re good for a year.”‘

Affleck and Damon’s most famous collaboration was in 1997’s Good Will Hunting, which they co-wrote and starred in together. The critically acclaimed film earned two Oscars, one for Robin Williams for Best Supporting Actor, and another for Best Original Screenplay for their work writing the film.

Their latest project together tells the story of Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and Nike’s pursuit of basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that would revolutionise the world of sports and contemporary culture. Affleck directs this feature and also stars as Phil Knight, an American billionaire businessman who is the co-founder and chairman of Nike, Inc.

Check it out below:

