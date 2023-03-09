Jennifer Lawrence has returned to the big screen in a bold way. Starring in No Hard Feelings a comedy that takes J-Law in a direction we’ve never seen before.

The Sony/Columbia pic, directed by Gene Stupnitsky from Good Boys and Bad Teacherfame, hits theaters June 23.

In the age where comedy films are so hit and miss, this trailer genuinely had us cracking up.

She stars as Maddie, a woman who seems to have trouble making good life decisions. When she realizes she’s on the brink of losing her childhood home, she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son Percy (Andrew Feldman) before he leaves for college.

Watch the trailer below:

