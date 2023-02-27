If you’re a ‘Freaky Friday’ fan, aka if you have a pulse, you’ll be STOKED to hear we could be getting a ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel real soon!

At the LA premiere of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Jamie Lee told Variety writer Marc Malkin “It’s going to happen. Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen’. It’s going to happen”.

Adding more fuel to the nostalgic fire Curtis posted a photo of her and Lindsay Lohan on Instagram with the caption “It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!” (Lohan commented on the post with a fingers crossed emoji, smiley face with love heart eyes and two hands up. AGGGHHHH!!

To get you excited for the sequel, re-watch the trailer for the original below and WATCH THIS SPACE!

