Murder mysteries and whodunnits have been having a big resurgence with the star studded Agatha Christie remakes and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and Glass Onion.

The newest creation from the mind of Johnson along with Orange is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne comes Stan’s new original series Poker Face.

The show centers around Lyonne’s character Charlie Cale as she reluctantly solves murders around the US using her innate ability to tell when anyone is lying.

In an interview with Deadline Johnson said about developing the show “I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching. It’s my happy place,” he said. “Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream.” Johnson goes onto explain that the show was developed out of the mutual love Johnson and Lyonne had for the show Columbo.

You can watch the first 4 episodes of the comedy-mystery Poker Face on Stan right now with a new episode airing every Friday. Watch the trailer here: