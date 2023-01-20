Year after year Netflix continue to cement their place in cinema history and it looks like 2023 won’t stray from that path.

The once “we’ll send you a DVD in the mail” company are now producing some of the biggest, and most popular, movies of our generation. They’ve just released a teaser video showcasing a bunch of movies coming out this year and my lord the couch ain’t ready for how much time I’ll be spending there.

Some of the titles include:

Extraction 2 staring Chris Hemsworth

The Heart of Stone staring Gal Gadot

Damsel staring Millie Bobby Brown

You People staring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy

For ALL the titles they’ve teased (and their release dates) check out the video below!