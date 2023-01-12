It has been, and I cannot stress this enough, FAR TOO LONG since we were blessed with a great romantic comedy. Remember when they ruled the box office!? What a great time to be alive.

Our drought of light-hearted giggles and “oh my god they’re actually falling in love but she doesn’t know yet” is coming to a end.

Reece Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are teaming up for a brand new romcom and I can’t explain how excited I am. Yes, you know how the movie ends before it even starts but WHO CARES! It’s about LOVE guys, LOVE!

‘Your Place Or Mine’ is streaming exclusively on Netflix from Feb 10 (just in time for Valentine’s Day), check out the trailer below.