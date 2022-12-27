Kate Hudson isn’t concerned with all this “Nepo Baby” backlash. The term, which is short for nepotism baby, has been all over the internet after a provocative New York Magazine cover story was released. The story analysed how many actors in Hollywood have famous parents which describes Kate Hudson, being the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson.

“The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care,” Hudson said in an interview with The Independent. “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

Hudson continued. “I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more prevalent], I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is – if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”

The actress started her career in the 90’s but she really took off in 2000 with the role of Penny Lane in Almost Famous where she earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress, the same award her mother, Goldie Hawn, won in 1970.

So do “Nepo Babies” get an unfair advantage or are they just as hardworking to get as famous as their parents?