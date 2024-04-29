Justin Bieber has concerned fans over the weekend, posting a carousel of videos and pictures; including a selfie of him crying, without giving ANY context.

Fans have flooded the post with words of support, leaving a lot of people to wonder ‘what’s going on?’

One fan asked “why u crying tho”, and others shared their support – “I hope you are doing okay, i hate to see tears running down your face”, “Justin,are you okay?”, “I love that you’re not afraid to show your vulnerability and emotions. It’s always great to remember that behind every single celebrities, there’s still a human being. YOU ARE LOVED.”

And before we could speculate about the singers relationship, Hailey chimed in: “a pretty crier”, which puts any potential rumour that their marriage is on the rocks to bed.

The mystery continues!