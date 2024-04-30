Tim Tams have come out with some truly adventurous flavours over the past few months (anyone remember the Jatz X Tim Tam craze?!), but this new one could be a hit or miss!

To continue the biscuits’ 60th birthday celebrations, Arnott’s has released Cafe Latte flavoured Tim Tams!

“With its extra gooey centre, extra choc, and aromatic caramel coffee notes, Tim Tam Deluxe Café Latte is a mouthwatering addition to our most indulgent range ever – it’s the perfect partner to your 3pm pick-me up or a night in on the couch.” – Tim Tam Marketing Manager Rebecca Chan.

Cafe Latte flavour will be available from TODAY (April 30th). So, we’ll be sprinting to shops right on 5pm..