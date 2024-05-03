A popular Melbourne shopping centre has gone into lockdown today just weeks after the deadly Bondi Westfield attack.

There was a brawl at Watergardens Shopping Centre on Friday afternoon, May 3rd 2024, when a weapon was pulled out. There were allegedly two people involved in the brawl before one pulled a weapon, onlookers allegedly tackled the man to the ground before police arrived.

No onlookers or shoppers were injured.

With the current discussions around gender based violence and societies hyper awareness of street crime, whether this falls under the same umbrella or not, it really is a bit too soon to be waving a knife around a shopping centre!