Another one bites the dust.

Not long after hearing Henry Cavill won’t be returning as Superman in any further DC movies, we get another shock cancellation.

Dwayne Johnson has opened up about the future of Black Adam after making his first appearance as the bad-slash-good guy earlier this year.

The Rock released a statement on his addition to the DC Universe following controversy around James Gunn’s appointment to co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios.

“My passionate friends,” the former wrestler began. “I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character’s future in the new DC Universe.”

Johnson assured that his adventures aren’t over yet, though, as he continued: “However, DC and [Johnson’s production company] Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.

“James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words.

“These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens.” Black Adam⚡️ pic.twitter.com/b7ZbCJZxBw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 20, 2022 the rock when he finds james gunn or peter safran pic.twitter.com/rHX2wrTWYN — j (@raimitriIogy) December 15, 2022