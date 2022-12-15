Daniel Craig is back as brilliant detective Benoit Blanc! Alongside an A-list cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista, Blanc must peel back the layers in the newest whodunnit from the writer/director of Knives Out, Rian Johnson.

This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles.

Blanc soon meets a group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) for their yearly reunion. When someone turns up dead, everyone’s alibi will be questioned!

As in all the best murder mysteries, each character has their own secrets, lies and motivations, and in this small circle of ‘friends’ everyone is a suspect!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres December 23 only on Netflix