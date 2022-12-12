Yes, some people are cranky the original guy isn’t voicing Mario, and yes, others are more cranky that it’s Chris Pratt BUT come on! This movie looks great!

I’m getting more and more excited every time we see a new trailer and this is no exception. The team behind the movie have released an extended look at the Nintendo universe with a scene from the movie.

Mario takes his first ride through the magic pipes, we get a glimpse at Princess Peach’s castle, and Toad gets a bit frantic. The movie hits cinemas April 7th, 2023. Check out the scene below!