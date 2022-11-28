It’s been 24 years on since the iconic Antonio Banderas donned the mask and became Zorro. He now has a new face in mind to replace him.

When asked by comicbook.com who he’d like to replace him in a reboot Banderas quickly told the outlet “Tom Holland,”

“I did Uncharted with him and he’s so energetic and fun and he’s got this spark, too. Why not?”

“Yes, I would. I would consider that possibility. Why not?” Banderas said. He added: “I think during today’s interviews I said something like that to somebody… I said that if they call it Zorro, I will do what Anthony Hopkins did in the first movie and so give the torch to somebody else.”

