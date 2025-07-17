James Farnham, the youngest son of Aussie music legend John Farnham, has spoken candidly about his private health struggles, revealing he is now “loving life” after undergoing three surgeries in the span of a year.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Wednesday, James revealed he had undergone multiple surgeries to reverse a colostomy – a procedure that diverts the colon to an opening in the abdominal wall.

“Wow, what a difference a year makes,” he wrote. “Exactly 12 months ago today, I was going in for my third surgery, hoping to finally reverse my colostomy/ileostomy. It worked.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Farnham (@jimbofarnham)

The 36-year-old also shared why he had chosen to keep the experience private.

“To be honest, I was scared it would go wrong again. It always seemed to. But this time, I healed properly and there were no complications.”

James said the experience had transformed him in more ways than one, noting that he has rebuilt himself “physically, mentally and emotionally” since the final surgery.

“I can finally say, I love my life. I’m genuinely happy,” he added.

This chapter comes on the heels of his father John Farnham’s recovery from major surgery to treat oral cancer.

In August last year, the beloved entertainer announced he was cancer-free, one year after undergoing surgery to remove a tumour from his mouth.

In his first personal statement following the operation, John shared that he was back at home, surrounded by family, and feeling like “the luckiest man I know”.