Seriously Red is the latest Aussie film to hit cinemas and it is seriously FUN!

It’s all about Raylene ‘Red’ Delaney who decides to leave office life behind to pursue a career as a Dolly Parton impersonator.

It includes a fabulous famed crew and cast; written by and starring Krew Boylan as Dolly Parton. Directed by Gracie Otto, with production support by the one and only Rose Byrne and Dollhouse Pictures. Rose even makes a cheeky cameo as Elvis Presley!

The film has already received great reviews, but the best so far has come from the Queen of Country herself: “I just loved #SeriouslyRed!” Dolly wrote. “The film is a wonderful tribute to being the best version of yourself.”

Seriously Red is seriously fun and in cinemas now. Check out the trailer below: