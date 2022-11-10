Lindsay Lohan has had a… rough couple of years, to say the least. BUT luckily for us she is back baby!

Netflix just dropped a Lindsay Lohan Christmas movie NOBODY knew was coming and I’m more excited than Santa when he finds the milk and cookies.

In classic hallmark christmas movie plot lines ‘Falling For Christmas’ follows a spoilt hotel heiress who has an unfortunate accident, forgets who she is, and learns to live a normal life and fall in love (obviously). It’s out on Netflix already so fire up the popcorn and enjoy! Check out the trailer below.