The new full trailer for the highly anticipated Matilda the Musical just dropped and we are in awe. The film is a Netflix adaptation of the famous Roald Dahl book Matilda. The budget shines in this, with huge theatrical performances, set pieces and of course the incredible cast.

Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull is unrecognisable!

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results.”

Watch the trailer below:

