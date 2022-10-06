If you’ve ever wondered what ‘Die Hard’ would be like if Bruce Willis’ character was actually Santa Claus than OH LORDY do I have the movie for you!

Stranger Things’ David Harbour, the daddiest of all daddies, is staring as Santa in the wildest take on St Nick since those terrible ‘Bad Santa’ movies.

From the trailer, it looks like a boozy Santa stumbles upon a hostage situation where things turn sideways REAL quick. Your new favourite Christmas movie hits cinemas December 2nd, check out the trailer below!