Arch nemeses Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will star in the third Deadpool movie.

In his well-known playful manner, Reynolds announced the news on social media.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

The main takeaway from the announcement is that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine.

In the clip, Reynolds shared a long monologue about his preparation for Deadpool 3.

At the very end of the clip, Reynolds drops the bombshell. This movie is going to be huge!

Advertisement