Arch nemeses Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will star in the third Deadpool movie.
In his well-known playful manner, Reynolds announced the news on social media.
Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022
The main takeaway from the announcement is that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine.
In the clip, Reynolds shared a long monologue about his preparation for Deadpool 3.
At the very end of the clip, Reynolds drops the bombshell.
This movie is going to be huge!