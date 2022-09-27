Arch nemeses Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will star in the third Deadpool movie.

In his well-known playful manner, Reynolds announced the news on social media.

The main takeaway from the announcement is that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine.

In the clip, Reynolds shared a long monologue about his preparation for Deadpool 3.

At the very end of the clip, Reynolds drops the bombshell.

This movie is going to be huge!
