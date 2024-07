Billy Ray Cyrus has been caught in a foul-mouthed rant about Miley and his ex-wife.

Billy Ray recently separated from Australian singer Firerose after they married in 2022. Firerose has claimed that during their relationship, Billy Ray subjected her to months of extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse.

In the shocking new audio, which seems to have been recorded by Firerose, Billy Ray can be heard going off – his anger apparently sparked by being made to run late for a show.